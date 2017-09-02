Weather Sponsor
Police ask for help identifying suspect in Tautphaus Park battery case

0  Updated at 7:55 am, September 2nd, 2017 By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Photos: Idaho Falls Police Department

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a battery case that occurred at Tautphaus Park.

Surveillance images released Friday show a man in a red shirt and red shoes wearing a dark baseball cap near shelter 2 in the park. Police say a second man shown in the photos, who is not a suspect in the case at this time, left the park with the suspect.

Details on when the battery occurred and what happened were not released.

Police describe the suspect as a taller young male between the ages of 16-20 with light colored hair. He was wearing wire frame glasses, a dark ball cap and walks with a slight pigeon toe.

If you have any information about the case or the suspect, you’re asked to call (208) 529-1200 or Crimestoppers at (208) 522-1983.

Nate Eaton

