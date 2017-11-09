Bill’s Bike & Run planning to open Ammon store

IDAHO FALLS — A locally-owned business is growing and will soon open a second location in Ammon.

Bill’s Bike & Run is setting up shop in Sandcreek Commons at 2600 E. Sunnyside Rd. near Broulim’s and Cabela’s. The store will occupy the space formerly held by Rita’s Italian Ice.

The new 1,200 square foot shop will feature brands such as Specialized, Giant, Oakley, Thule, Garmin and more.

“Ammon is growing so much that it just makes sense to be over there,” marketing manager Gray Augustus tells EastIdahoNews.com. “A lot of customers want the convenience of dropping off a bike and getting small things without having to drive across town.”

Bill’s Bike & Run has an existing 10,000 square foot store in Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls. Just like the Idaho Falls location, the new Ammon store hopes to become the center for families to find everything for their walking, running and biking needs.

Bill’s is the area’s only facility to feature state-of-the-art ReTul computerized Bike Fits and full gait and form analysis is offered for walkers, runners and anyone experiencing foot problems.

“It’s exciting to see a locally-owned business grow in our area,” remarks Eric Isom, Chief Development Officer for Ball Ventures, LLC and Sandcreek Commons. “Bill’s Bike & Run is a great addition to Sandcreek Commons.”

The new store will open Nov. 24, on Black Friday, and grand opening specials will be offered. Regular store hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“We can’t wait to open the new store in Ammon,” says Augustus. “We are excited to engage more area families and let people know we serve everyone, from the recreational walkers, casual runner or cyclist just as much as those more experienced.”