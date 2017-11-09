Country Music Association Awards show remembers tragedies

(CNN) — Country music’s biggest night kicked off Wednesday with a remembrance of what has been a year of tragedy.

The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville began with an all-star choir including Darius Rucker, Keith Urban and Lady Antebellum singing the Hootie & the Blowfish hit “Hold My Hand.”

Hosts Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley then paid tribute to the victims of mass shootings, including last month’s massacre at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, and those affected by recent hurricanes in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

“This has been a year marked by tragedy impacting countless lives including so many in our country music family,” Underwood said. “So tonight we’re gonna do what families do: Come together, pray together and cry together, too.”

Paisley added, “Look, the way we see it, the best way to honor our fans is to play our music, loud and proud.

“Our music lifts people up, and that’s what we’re here to do tonight,” he said. “So this year’s show’s dedicated to all those we lost and to all those who are still healing. We love you and we will never forget you.”

The country music community was shaken when a gunman opened fire October 1 during the music festival in Las Vegas, leaving 58 people dead and hundreds injured.

Underwood performed a rendition of “Softly and Tenderly” in remembrance of industry leaders lost this past year and to honor the victims of the Las Vegas tragedy.

The mass shooting had been one of the subjects the CMA had initially banned journalists from discussing on the red carpet, a decision it reversed after much criticism, including from Paisley.

CMA reverses media ban on questions about Las Vegas shooting

On Wednesday, Underwood and Paisley joked about the CMA’s prohibition on political topics.

The pair sang a little ditty to the tune of Underwood’s hit “Before He Cheats,” changing it to include the lyrics, “And it’s fun to watch it that’s for sure/’Til little rocket man starts a nuclear war/ Maybe next time he’ll think before he tweets,” as they poked fun at President Donald Trump.

The show was all about the performances, which included pop star Pink singing her single “Barbies” and Urban debuting the song “Female,” a response to the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment and assault scandal.

It also was a big night for Garth Brooks, who was named entertainer of the year for a record sixth time. Taylor Swift took song of the year for writing “Better Man,” which Little Big Town recorded.

The following is the list of winners:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Garth Brooks — WINNER

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban — WINNER

“Body Like a Back Road” — Sam Hunt

“Dirt on My Boots” — Jon Pardi

“Tin Man” — Miranda Lambert

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to artist and producers)

“The Breaker” — Little Big Town

“From A Room: Volume 1” — Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

“Heart Break” — Lady Antebellum

“The Nashville Sound” — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“The Weight of These Wings” — Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to songwriter)

“Better Man” — WINNER

Songwriter: Taylor Swift

“Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Songwriters: Clint Lagerberg, Hillary Lindsey, Steven Lee Olsen

“Body Like a Back Road”

Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Dirt on My Boots”

Songwriters: Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

“Tin Man”

Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert — WINNER

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton — WINNER

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

Little Big Town — WINNER

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne — WINNER

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to each artist)

“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Funny How Time Slips Away” — Glen Campbell with Willie Nelson — WINNER

“Kill a Word” — Eric Church featuring Rhiannon Giddens

“Setting the World on Fire” — Kenny Chesney with Pink

“Speak to a Girl” — Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas (Dobro)

Paul Franklin (Steel guitar)

Dann Huff (Guitar)

Mac McAnally (Guitar) — WINNER

Derek Wells (Guitar)

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

(Award goes to artist and directors)

“Better Man” — Little Big Town

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

“Craving You” — Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“It Ain’t My Fault” — Brothers Osborne — WINNER

Directors: Wes Edwards and Ryan Silver

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Luke Combs

Old Dominion

Jon Pardi — WINNER

Brett Young