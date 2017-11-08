Couple arrested for burglary of construction site

POCATELLO — A man and a woman were arrested trying to pawn stolen construction equipment Tuesday.

Ben Smith, 26, and Alyssa Sikes, 27, were arrested after they attempted to sell or pawn a piece of equipment worth more $2,000 at a local shop. Owners called the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office during the attempted sale.

The sheriff’s office sent the information to the Pocatello Police Department who were investigating a reported burglary of a home construction site on Nov. 4.

Lt. Ian Nelson of the Pocatello Police Department told EastIdahoNews.com, the couple was working together to steal the equipment. He said he was unsure if all of the stolen equipment has been recovered.

“It sounds like it was a successful resolution, though,” Nelson said. “So, I think we got the majority of the stuff, but I don’t know for sure.”