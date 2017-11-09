Idaho Falls woman sentenced for medicaid fraud

This following is a news release from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced the successful prosecution of a Bonneville County woman for defrauding the Idaho Medicaid Program.

On Wednesday, Seventh District Judge Darren B. Simpson sentenced 33-year-old Tiffany A. Larsen of Idaho Falls after she pleaded guilty on Sept. 21 to executing a Medicaid fraud scheme.

Judge Simpson sentenced Larsen to two years fixed and up to five years in prison. The court suspended the prison sentence and ordered Larsen to immediately serve 75 days in the Bonneville County Jail, pay $1,431 in restitution and perform 100 hours of community service. She was also placed on probation for five years.

An investigation determined the defendant submitted a series of falsified progress notes that were used as a basis to submit claims for services through Larsen’s employer, Qualicare. The company discovered and reported the fraud to authorities. The company has returned all Medicaid payments associated with the fraud and fully cooperated with the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Ken Robins of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.