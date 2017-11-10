ISP: Man ejected from car after hitting ditch, power pole, fence

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

TETONIA — On Thursday, Nov. 9, at approximately 11:27 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle injury crash on State Highway 33 at milepost 132, in Tetonia.

Daniel Singh, 32, of Tetonia, was driving a 2001 Toyota Corolla, westbound on State Highway 33 near milepost 132 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The vehicle traveled through a ditch, went airborne, hit a power pole, a fence, before coming to rest on another fence.

Singh was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported by ground ambulance to Teton Valley Hospital and later transferred to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Power was briefly disrupted, but has since been restored.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with the assistance from the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.