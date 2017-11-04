Woman killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

SANDPOINT — On Nov. 3, at approximately 12:52 p.m., a fatal crash occurred on Highway 95 at milepost 478.5, in Sandpoint.

A silver 2000 Volkswagen Beetle driven by Susan L. Rogers, 74, of Bonners Ferry, was traveling north when she lost control on the slick roadway and went into the southbound lane. A white 2015 Isuzu tractor trailer, driven by William R. Lawson, 64, of Spokane, Washington, was traveling south when his vehicle struck Roger’s vehicle on the passenger side. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Rogers was pronounced deceased at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The investigation is continuing.

The roadway was blocked for three hours.