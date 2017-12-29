Ammon, I.F. Walmart stores will no longer be open 24 hours starting Monday

IDAHO FALLS — The Walmart stores in Idaho Falls and Ammon will no longer be open 24 hours beginning New Year’s Day.

The locations on Utah Ave. and 25th East will close at midnight every day and reopen at 6 a.m.

“Based on a recent review of our customers’ shopping patterns we have made the decision to adjust hours at these stores,” Walmart spokesman Charles Crowson said in a statement to EastIdahoNews.com. “This is the kind of decision we make on a store-by-store basis and will allow us the ability to reallocate resources to serve our customers during peak shopping hours.”

Signs have been posted at both stores alerting customers of the change.

The Ammon and Idaho Falls locations, which have been open 24 hours since they opened years ago, will now be alignment with Chubbuck, Blackfoot and Rexburg Walmart hours.