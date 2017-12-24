Transportation department launches annual winter-safety campaign

The following is a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department.

BOISE – The Idaho Transportation Department is starting the annual winter safety campaign that will help drivers stay safe during the winter months.

The “ITD Winter Safety Campaign” offers information via Facebook, Twitter, videos and press releases that helps drivers safely arrive at their destinations.

ITD’s Facebook page is www.facebook.com/IdahoTransportationDepartment, and the transportation department’s Twitter account is under the handle @IdahoITD.

“Short videos will present information on how to use Idaho’s 511 Traveler Services system, how to safely share the road with snowplows, maintain your vehicle during the winter months and drive safely in winter conditions,” said Adam Rush, the public involvement coordinator for the transportation department. “New videos will be posted to Facebook and Twitter, approximately every other week.”

Additional winter safety information can be found at the ITD winter maintenance site.

The winter-safety campaign helps drivers plan and prepare for challenging driving conditions by providing them with helpful tips.