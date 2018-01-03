3 men arrested for theft, drugs, other charges after incident at mall

The following is a news release and mugshots from the Idaho Falls Police Department. Photo features Ramon Ceballos-Galindo, Luis Hermosillo and Marquel Alexander.

IDAHO FALLS — On Tuesday, Jan. 9 at approximately 1:05 p.m., Idaho Falls Police were dispatched to the Grand Teton Mall parking lot near S 25th East.

Employees from the Buckle, a retail clothing store inside the mall, witnessed two males shoplifting. The employees followed the men to the parking lot and confronted them.

One of the thieves, Luis Hermosillo, shoved one of the retail store employees. Both men had active felony warrants and attempted to flee by getting in a car driven by a third man.

Idaho Falls Police arrested all three men:

Ramon Ceballos-Galindo, 18, had an active Felony warrant for a Probation Violation and was arrested on charges of probation violation and felony grand theft.

Ceballos-Galindo was also arrested two months ago (Nov. 9, 2017) by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office on charges of another Felony Probation Violation.

Luis Hermosillo, 18, had an active felony warrant for a probation violation and was arrested on charges of felony probation violation, felony grand theft, possession of a controlled substance and simple battery.

Marquel Alexander, 21, was arrested on charges of: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving, possessing or disposing of stolen property.

Idaho Falls Police recovered the stolen merchandise from the Buckle. When they searched the vehicle, police also found stolen property from JC Penney and Macy’s as well as a.22 caliber handgun, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana.

Ceballos-Galindo and Hermosillo are being held without bond.