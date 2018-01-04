4.3 magnitude earthquake near Soda Springs

SODA SPRINGS– A 4.3 magnitude earthquake was reported near Soda Springs Thursday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was located about 8.7 miles south of Soda Springs and struck around 8:30 p.m. The USGS reports it was 6.2 miles in depth.

The last earthquake of similar magnitude was in the same area in September. A 5.3 magnitude temblor occurred on Sept. 2, and hundreds of smaller quakes followed over the next two months..

Dispatchers in Caribou County said as of about 9 p.m. there are no reports of damage or injury in connection with the earthquake according to KSTU.

People as north as Idaho Falls and south into Utah reported feeling the quake.