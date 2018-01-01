Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by alleged drunk driver New Year’s Eve

POCATELLO — A Pocatello man, who police say was driving at twice the legal alcohol limit, was arrested New Year’s Eve after allegedly hitting a bicyclist.

Cyrus Buehler, 35, was taken into custody on a felony aggravated DUI charge.

Police were called to the 900 block of North Harrison around 5:40 p.m. where they discovered a person on a bike had been hit by a vehicle. The individual had multiple injuries, according to Pocatello Police Lt. Ian Nelson.

The cyclist was taken to Portneuf Medical Center by ambulance.

Nelson said officers observed Buehler had glassy, bloodshot eyes and smelled like alcohol. The legal limit is .08 and Buehler blew a .18, according to Nelson.

Buehler was booked into the Bannock County Jail. The Idaho State Journal reports the cyclist was in stable condition Sunday evening.