Deseret Industries announces store opening date; I.F. location to permanently close

AMMON — Deseret Industries has announced its new store in Bonneville County will open March 22.

The festivities will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. and the first 500 shoppers on March 22, 23 and 24 will receive free tote bags.

Doors open at 10 a.m. each day, and donation drop-off starts at 8 a.m.

The Ammon Deseret Industries is located at 2885 East 17th Street. The Idaho Falls D.I., which has been on E. Street for decades, will permanently close once the new location opens.

