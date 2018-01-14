Fishing derby at American Falls Reservoir features $500 first prize for trout, $100 for perch

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO – A fishing derby Jan. 27 at Sportsman’s Park on the west side of American Falls Reservoir features a $500 first-place prize for the largest trout and a $100 first-place prize for perch.

The derby runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sportsman’s Park near Aberdeen. The derby is a fundraiser for the Portneuf Unit of the American Fisheries Society, a student-run organization at Idaho State University.

In the trout category there will also be a $250 cash prize for second and a $150 cash prize for third. Runner-up in the perch category is free entry into next year’s derby.

Winners will be announced at 3:30 p.m. Participation is limited to the first 100 participants. If spots still remain, limited registration will be available during the fishing derby at the registration booth.

A copy of the rules and release of liability will be provided at the registration table. All contestants must sign the release of liability form to participate in the derby.

Sportsman’s Park is located off Highway 39 at the end of Boat Dock Road.

There is a $35 per person entry fee. Participants can register online at https://goo.gl/w4VdFR or call (208) 282-2139.