Former Idaho State Representative Brandon Hixon dead after suicide

CALDWELL – Former Idaho State Representative Brandon Hixon was found dead in his home after an apparent suicide, according to the Canyon County Coroner’s office.

Hixon, 36, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound according to the coroner. He was found early Tuesday morning by a family member in his Caldwell home.

Hixon resigned from the Idaho Legislature last year, following news he was the focus of a criminal investigation related to alleged sexual abuse, according to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

Following his resignation he was arrested twice in December for driving under the influence and also charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest on Dec. 9.

Gov. Butch Otter appointed Jarom Wagnoer to fill Hixon’s vacated seat after he resigned in October.

This article was originally published by fellow CNN affiliate KIVI. It is used here with permission.