Idaho Falls Auditorium District announces new executive director

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Auditorium District.

IDAHO FALLS — The Board of Directors of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District (IFAD) is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian “Chip” Scott as the new Executive Director for the organization. Scott will be responsible for the oversight of all daily operations and management of the IFAD.

Mr. Scott joins the IFAD after many years serving in the Arts and Entertainment field. Scott has served as Vice President of Operations for the Memphis in May International Festival, Production Director for Bumbershoot, the Seattle Music and Arts Festival, Booking and Marketing Director for a 14,000‐seat arena in North Carolina and as Producer of the World Championship BBQ Cooking Contest.

Scott also comes with many years’ experience in fundraising, project management and public relations. In these roles, he has worked with companies and organizations such as the NCAA, NASCAR, The White House, CMA Country Music Festival, and the cities of Winston‐Salem and Asheville, North Carolina. He holds a BS in Recreation from the University of Tennessee‐Chattanooga and a MS in Educational Leadership from Radford University in Radford, Virginia.

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors and the Idaho Falls community as together we work to build an outstanding multi‐use event center for Eastern Idaho. The positive impact this new facility will have on the community is limitless and is sure to play a key role in the region’s growth for years to come.”

“The board welcomes Mr. Scott and his wife to Eastern Idaho,” Chairperson Terri Gazdik said. “He brings with him a life of experience devoted to bringing entertainment to the public. He has managed projects from an idea to a reality. We are fortunate that he has decided to call Idaho his home.”