ISP investigating hit and run crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Updated at
IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred on I-15 around 6 p.m. Monday.
The incident happened between milepost 110-113, south of Idaho Falls, in the northbound lanes.
A pickup truck with a large front grill is believed to be involved, according to an ISP tweet. A photo accompanying the tweet appears to show a smaller vehicle with significant damage.
ISP is investigating a hit and run crash which occurred on NB I-15 around MP 110-113 at approx 6:08pm this evening. Any information please call dispatch 208-525-7277. A pickup truck with a large front grill is believed to be involved. pic.twitter.com/6Ign2XnP1D
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) January 2, 2018
Anyone with information on the hit and run crash is asked to call (208) 525-7277.
