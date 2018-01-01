ISP investigating hit and run crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred on I-15 around 6 p.m. Monday.

The incident happened between milepost 110-113, south of Idaho Falls, in the northbound lanes.

A pickup truck with a large front grill is believed to be involved, according to an ISP tweet. A photo accompanying the tweet appears to show a smaller vehicle with significant damage.

ISP is investigating a hit and run crash which occurred on NB I-15 around MP 110-113 at approx 6:08pm this evening. Any information please call dispatch 208-525-7277. A pickup truck with a large front grill is believed to be involved. pic.twitter.com/6Ign2XnP1D — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) January 2, 2018

Anyone with information on the hit and run crash is asked to call (208) 525-7277.