ISP investigating hit and run crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls

Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Photo courtesy Idaho State Police

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred on I-15 around 6 p.m. Monday.

The incident happened between milepost 110-113, south of Idaho Falls, in the northbound lanes.

A pickup truck with a large front grill is believed to be involved, according to an ISP tweet. A photo accompanying the tweet appears to show a smaller vehicle with significant damage.

Anyone with information on the hit and run crash is asked to call (208) 525-7277.

