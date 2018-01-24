Local man arrested after multiple armed robberies

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested for burglary, robbery and DUI after allegedly robbing several stores.

Jere A. Alford, 31 was booked into the Bonneville County Jail for felony driving under the influence, attempted burglary and two counts of robbery. He also received a misdemeanor open container of alcohol charge, according to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Police reports show that at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Idaho Falls police responded to the Fiesta Ole restaurant on South Skyline Drive to a burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival officers discovered someone attempted to break into an exterior door to the building.

While on scene, IFPD officers were sent to the Maverick Country Store on West Broadway at Bellin Road to a report of an armed robbery where a male with a plastic grocery bag over his head got away with alcohol.

A short time later a second armed robbery occurred at the Common Cents Store located on 17th Street and Holmes Avenue. In this incident, a male with large amounts of yellow caution tape wrapped around his head entered the store carrying a crow bar demanding money. The suspect was able to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Through investigation, officers were able to put out a description of the male to include clothing and items used in the robbery along with a vehicle description obtained from security footage from the businesses.

At approximately 3:00 a.m., a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the city of Ammon located the suspect traveling on 17th Street. The deputy was able to coordinate with other deputies and officers in the area and stop the vehicle near Woodruff and 17th Street.

Officers detained the driver of the vehicle and identified the driver. Alford’s clothing matched information obtained from the robberies and attempted burglary. IFPD Officers recovered items taken and used in all three incidents.

During his arrest, Alford exhibited signs of alcohol use and impairment and was placed under arrest. He had a breath alcohol content of .17 and .18.

Idaho Falls Police detectives continue to investigate these incidents and no further information is available at this time.