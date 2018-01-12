Local man dies after being hit by a pickup truck

IDAHO FALLS — A local man died Friday night at the hospital after being hit by a truck near Saturn Avenue and Grandview Drive.

Escobar Carranza was crossing Grandview Drive when the crash occurred around 6:30 p.m. EMS crews arrived on scene one minute after the call was made and Carranza was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Carranza was in his 40’s.

Holly Cook, spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, confirmed Carranza died as a result of his injuries.

Cook said Carranza would frequent the Shaka’s gas station. He was making one of his regular stops at the gas station before he was hit. Employees say he would go there at least two to three times per day.

The Idaho Falls Police Department continue to investigate what caused the crash. Troopers from the Idaho State Police assisted in the crash and are continuing to assist with the investigation. Further details are expected to be released at a later time.

Cook reminds the public to use crosswalks and avoid wearing dark clothing when walking at night.