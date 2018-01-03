Local man killed in crash near Chubbuck

Share This

CHUBBUCK — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 91 and West Reservation Road, north of Chubbuck.

The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon, according to an ISP news release.

Police reports show Tia Ritter, 21, of Pocatello, was driving a 2007 Suzuki Forenza sedan west on West Reservation Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 91. Ritter’s vehicle collided with a 2004 GMC Sierra pickup which was being driven north on U.S. 91 by Robert Boettcher 61, of Pocatello.

Ritter and her passenger, Charles Haynes, 37, of Pocatello, were transported by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

Haynes was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Boettcher was transported to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello by private vehicle.

The intersection was blocked for approximately three and a half hours.