‘A lot of sad people today’ after young father is killed in avalanche

IDAHO FALLS — A man who died in an avalanche Wednesday night is being remembered as a kind and loving father who constantly served his friends and family.

Adam Wayne Andersen, 36, was snowmobiling with a group around 5 p.m. in the Mt. Jefferson area of Fremont County when the avalanche was triggered. Fremont County Search and Rescue crews found Andersen’s body Thursday morning.

Andersen and his wife, Summer, have three children – including a newborn daughter who turned 2-months-old Thursday.

“There was never, and I mean never, a snowstorm that he didn’t come clear our driveway,” a friend, who asked not to be identified, tells EastIdahoNews.com. “He was always smiling and making your day a better day. It breaks our hearts to hear this tragic news. A lot of sad people today and he will be so missed.”

A YouCaring page has been established to help cover funeral costs. Click here to visit the page. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.