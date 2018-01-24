Man accused of trying to entice child he met over social media

CHUBBUCK — A Rigby man was arrested in Chubbuck Tuesday evening for allegedly enticing a child.

Russell Tolbert, 37, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. The Chubbuck Police Department determined Tolbert was attempting to meet with an underage girl in Chubbuck to engage in unlawful activity, according to a news release from the Chubbuck Police Department.

Their investigation found Tolbert was using social media to communicate with the victim.

Tolbert is being held in the Bannock County Jail on $15,000 bond on one count of felony child enticement.

The Police Department wants this case to serve as a reminder for parents to monitor their children’s online activity and talk to them about online safety. They also ask parents to tell their children to never communicate with anyone they haven’t met personally

“This case should also serve as a reminder to anyone who attempts to meet up with underage individuals, you may end up meeting with the local law enforcement agency instead,” the news release states.