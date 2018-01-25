Man killed after rollover crash in northern Idaho

Share This

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

COEUR D’ALENE — On Jan. 24, the Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle fatality crash SB US95 milepost 424.8, near Mica Grade.

Michael D. Pitts, 58-year-old male of Coeur d’Alene, was driving northbound in a blue 1989 Toyota pickup. Floyd K. Morris, 52-year-old male of Post Falls, was southbound in the right lane in a Grey 2016 Ford F350 pickup when Pitts failed to negotiate a left hand curve, crossed left of center and struck Morris’s vehicle head on.

Morris continued southbound going off the right shoulder and down an embankment. The vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its top.

Pitts’ vehicle rolled onto its top, coming to rest on the passenger side on the shoulder of the roadway. Pitts was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. He was wearing his seatbelt.

Morris and his passenger, Matthew T. Little, 40-year-old male of Harrison, were treated and released on scene.