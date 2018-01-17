New fire chief selected for Central Fire District

Share This

RIGBY — A new fire chief has been chosen to lead the Central Fire District in Jefferson County.

William Pope, a Utah native, will be starting in his new position at the beginning of February. Pope said he accepted the job last Thursday.

“A lot of our vacation times were out here in eastern Idaho. I did a lot of fishing on the Snake River, Yellowstone, Island Park, all that stuff, four-wheeling up in St. Anthony. I’ve been coming here ever since I was a kid,” Pope said. “If could work where I can vacation then that’s just a bonus right?”

Pope also said he had to meet several National Fire Protection Association qualifications. He had to meet the standards of a trained fire officer, investigator, inspector and emergency medical technician.

“More they were looking for someone with some proven leadership, track records, someone that can help expand smaller departments and make them bigger, and organized a little bit better,” Pope said.

Pope said he started out in the fire service in 1994, so this is 24th year on the job. He’s worked for most of his career in California at the Stevens Creek Fire Department. Four years go he moved to Ogden, Utah and took a fire chief position at the Uintah Fire Station.

Pope said he isn’t coming to clean slate at the department. He’ll be focusing on his core responsibilities with the administration of the department.

“I don’t know if I’m going to bring any changes per say we’re going to take a look at the things that we’re doing well and really expand on those,” Pope said.

Former Central Fire District Chief Bryan Grover was terminated from his position in September due to recurring personnel issues.. Assistant Fire Chief Carl Anderson is served as interim chief.