Pocatello Regional Airport to offer additional flights

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Air service to and from the Gate City is growing again.

SkyWest Airlines, operating as the Delta Connection to Salt Lake City, recently told Pocatello Regional Airport staff that it would begin offering a fourth daily flight Sunday through Friday and a third flight Saturdays starting March 1.

“We’re ecstatic that SkyWest is continuing to expand in the Pocatello market,” said David Allen, Pocatello Regional Airport Manager. “The new flights will connect passengers to 32 domestic cities on the 5 p.m. bank of departures from Salt Lake City, which is one of the most popular connecting banks. Almost all of our top 15 destinations are available plus many others such as Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Boston.”

Tickets for the new flights will be available for purchase beginning Jan. 14. Once the new flights hit the runway, the addition represents a 35 percent increase in service for travelers. The new flights arrive at approximately 2:45 p.m. and depart at approximately 3:15 p.m. every day of the week.

“The new flights are another reason why you should always, always check Pocatello when you’re making your travel plans,” Allen said. “We offer competitive fares that beat Idaho Falls and often beat Salt Lake, especially when you consider the true costs of driving in terms of money and time. We also offer a convenience that only comes from a small airport – fast, friendly service that gets your trip started right.”

In March 2016, SkyWest added a third weekday flight and in October 2017 a third Sunday flight was added.

“We’ve been able to show the demand is there,” said Allen. “We’re continuing to explore other destinations and how they can fit into our existing service. We’re excited for what the future holds for Pocatello Regional Airport.”

Travelers to and from Pocatello are offered a series of free amenities including the most popular, free parking. Other perks offered at no charge include Wi-Fi, a book sharing center courtesy of the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, a self-serve shoe-shine station by Meyers Shoe Repair, a purified water refill station from Culligan Water Conditioning of Pocatello, complimentary coffee, and a children’s play area provided by Pocatello Regional Airport.

For more information on Pocatello Regional Airport, visit iflypocatello.com or by liking the airport’s Facebook page at facebook.com/PocatelloRegionalAirport.