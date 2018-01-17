Pocatello Regional Airport sets passenger record for 2nd year in a row

The following is a news release from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO — Pocatello Regional Airport has the start of a streak on its hands.

For the second year running, traveler numbers exceeded the airport’s record books. The year-end numbers compiled by staff have passenger departures and arrivals for 2017 totaling 78,270, up 16 percent from 2016. The number of passengers taking to the skies in December also soared upward. December saw 6,756 travelers utilize the airport, 12 percent over 2016.

“The figures are proof that more and more people are looking into the benefits of flying to and from Pocatello,” said David Allen, Pocatello Regional Airport Manager. “With the addition of our new flights this spring, 2018 looks to be on its way to breaking records as well.”

Earlier this month, airport staff announced that starting March 1 SkyWest Airlines, operating as the Delta Connection to Salt Lake City, would be offering a fourth daily flight Sunday through Friday and a third flight Saturdays.

Whether they are flying to or from Pocatello, travelers are offered a series of free amenities including the most popular, free parking. Other perks offered at no charge include Wi-Fi, a book sharing center courtesy of the Friends of the Marshall Public Library, a self-serve shoe-shine station by Meyers Shoe Repair, a purified water refill station from Culligan Water Conditioning of Pocatello, complimentary coffee and a children’s play area from Pocatello Regional Airport.

For more information on Pocatello Regional Airport, visit iflypocatello.com and like the airport on Facebook at facebook.com/PocatelloRegionalAirport to stay up-to-date on airport giveaways, local and national aviation issues, and to see “Who’s Flying from Pocatello.”