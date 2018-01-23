Police investigating reports of gun shots in Idaho Falls neighborhood

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department.

IDAHO FALLS – On Tuesday, January 23 around 7:45 p.m., Idaho Falls Police received reports that the driver of a sedan drove by and fired multiple shots at a residence near Canyon Ave. and Iona street.

Very little information is known at this time.

Police are requesting anyone who may have information about the incident to call Dispatch at (208) 529-1200.