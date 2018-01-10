Rexburg teen sentenced for selling pot to police informant

Share This

REXBURG — A Rexburg teen was sentenced this week for selling pot to a police informant.

Former Madison High School baseball player Arthur Morales III was sentenced to 1.5 years fixed and 2.5 years indeterminate in prison a felony county of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance. His sentence was suspended, however, and he will be on probation for four years after completing 30 days in the Madison County Jail.

Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rob Wood confirmed Morales also has 180 days of discretionary jail time.

Wood says the prosecution recommended he be sentenced to two years fixed and two years indeterminate and the pre-sentence investigation recommended probation.

Court documents show Morales made arrangements with a criminal informant to sell $500 worth of marijuana at a prearranged location in Rexburg. Morales gave the informant some 30.9 grams of marijuana for $250. Another exchanged happened the next day, where Morales gave the informant some 28.5 grams of marijuana for another $250. Both transactions were monitored by police.

As part of a plea agreement, two of Morales’ original charges were dismissed, and he was sentenced on one felony count of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.