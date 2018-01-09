Rexburg woman sentenced for insurance fraud

Share This

REXBURG — An eastern Idaho woman was sentenced on one count of insurance fraud Monday.

Seventh District Judge Greg Moeller sentenced 43-year-old Malorie J. Warner of Rexburg after she pleaded guilty in November.

Moeller sentenced Warner to three years of felony probation on a withheld judgment. He ordered her to serve 15 days in jail, 100 hours of community service, pay a $500 fine and restitution. Warner will also pay $1,308 to the Idaho Department of Insurance and $750 to Aflac, according to a news release.

Police reports show Warner was an insurance producer for Aflac in Rexburg. While selling insurance, she filed fraudulent medical claims with Aflac on behalf of herself and her immediate family. The company referred the fraudulent claims to the state Department of Insurance. As a result of the department’s investigation, the state revoked Warner’s insurance license on April 3, 2017.

The revocation is effective for five years.