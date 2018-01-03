Small Town Big Crime: The murder of Christin Caldwell

EastIdahoNews.com presents the first episode of “Small Town Big Crime: Tales From East Idaho.”

A woman’s body was found buried in a basement. Her boyfriend fled the state with another woman. Mike Price sits down with Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney Danny Clark to discuss the murder of Christin Caldwell. Clark explains what went into charging and sentencing murderer Jeremy White and the woman who ran away with him, Deena Aday.

