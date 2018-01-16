South Idaho school district sued after reported student rape

SHOSHONE (AP) — The family of a 13-year-old girl has filed a federal lawsuit against a south-central Idaho school district that says school officials told the girl she couldn’t remain at the school after she was violently raped by an older student in a computer lab.

The Times-News reports in a story on Saturday that the lawsuit filed late last month contends the Shoshone School District denied the girl an education by creating a hostile environment and subjecting her to sexual discrimination.

The lawsuit says a surveillance system recorded the rape in early 2017 and that school officials viewed the video shortly after.

The lawsuit says a prominent high school student athlete in November pleaded guilty in juvenile court to multiple charges of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Shoshone School District officials declined to comment about the lawsuit.

Information from: The Times-News, http://www.magicvalley.com