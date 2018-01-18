South Idaho woman dies after officer-involved shooting

Associated Press

Idaho

  Updated at

Share This

BOISE (AP) — Authorities say a woman who threatened law enforcement officers with a weapon in south-central Idaho has died after officers opened fire.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office in a news release Thursday says 53-year-old Kerry Lee Nield died at about 5 a.m. Wednesday in a Boise hospital due to gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Authorities say Gooding County Sheriff’s deputies and police with the city of Gooding responded Tuesday to a domestic dispute and found Nield standing in the road holding a rifle.

Twin Falls Police Department Lt. Terry Thueson says several officers opened fire when Nield behaved in a threatening manner.

Thueson declined to say whether Nield fired any shots.

Twin Falls police are leading the investigation as part of the Critical Incident Task Force.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In: