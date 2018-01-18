South Idaho woman dies after officer-involved shooting

BOISE (AP) — Authorities say a woman who threatened law enforcement officers with a weapon in south-central Idaho has died after officers opened fire.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office in a news release Thursday says 53-year-old Kerry Lee Nield died at about 5 a.m. Wednesday in a Boise hospital due to gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Authorities say Gooding County Sheriff’s deputies and police with the city of Gooding responded Tuesday to a domestic dispute and found Nield standing in the road holding a rifle.

Twin Falls Police Department Lt. Terry Thueson says several officers opened fire when Nield behaved in a threatening manner.

Thueson declined to say whether Nield fired any shots.

Twin Falls police are leading the investigation as part of the Critical Incident Task Force.