TEDxIdahoFalls announces speaker line up

The following is a news release from TEDxIdahoFalls. File photo from 2017 event.

IDAHO FALLS — TEDxIdahoFalls has announced its 2018 speaker line up for TEDxIdahoFalls: TOTALITY. The event will be held March 10 at 3 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.

“Through an application process and a series of auditions, the TEDxIdahoFalls Committee has curated a unique list of speakers with the goal of promoting, ‘Ideas Worth Sharing’,” stated Co-Organizer of Operations, Janece Moore.

The 2018 Speaker List includes:

Karen Baker
The Power of Totality: Eclipse Moments

Amanda Byrd
Where Does My Oxygen Mask Matter Most?

Toni L. Carter
Inclusive Diversity: The Game Changer

Heather Falter
How I Found Emotional Healing Through Honest Creativity

Timothy Graham
The War on [Cancer] Obesity

Tauscha Johanson
#OCD: Starving the Monster

Tod Krumenacker
What I Heard from the Echoes in the Heart of Canyon de Chelly

Logan McDougall
How Designing a Flag Defined Pocatello

Craig Oborn
Creating authentic connections one question at a time

Ken Simpson
The Trans Am Bike Race – Experiencing a Parallel Universe

Joshua Smith
The Zen of Beekeeping…ish

Stephanie Taylor-Silva
Post-Prison Mentoring: Breaking Chains, Saving Lives

In the upcoming weeks, speakers will be introduced via social media accounts, press releases and be available for interviews.

For information for those requesting to attend, early bird tickets became available for sale on Jan. 22 and that pricing continues until Feb. 9. Visit tedxidahofalls.com for more information.

