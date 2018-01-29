TEDxIdahoFalls announces speaker line up
IDAHO FALLS — TEDxIdahoFalls has announced its 2018 speaker line up for TEDxIdahoFalls: TOTALITY. The event will be held March 10 at 3 p.m. at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls.
“Through an application process and a series of auditions, the TEDxIdahoFalls Committee has curated a unique list of speakers with the goal of promoting, ‘Ideas Worth Sharing’,” stated Co-Organizer of Operations, Janece Moore.
The 2018 Speaker List includes:
Karen Baker
The Power of Totality: Eclipse Moments
Amanda Byrd
Where Does My Oxygen Mask Matter Most?
Toni L. Carter
Inclusive Diversity: The Game Changer
Heather Falter
How I Found Emotional Healing Through Honest Creativity
Timothy Graham
The War on [Cancer] Obesity
Tauscha Johanson
#OCD: Starving the Monster
Tod Krumenacker
What I Heard from the Echoes in the Heart of Canyon de Chelly
Logan McDougall
How Designing a Flag Defined Pocatello
Craig Oborn
Creating authentic connections one question at a time
Ken Simpson
The Trans Am Bike Race – Experiencing a Parallel Universe
Joshua Smith
The Zen of Beekeeping…ish
Stephanie Taylor-Silva
Post-Prison Mentoring: Breaking Chains, Saving Lives
In the upcoming weeks, speakers will be introduced via social media accounts, press releases and be available for interviews.
For information for those requesting to attend, early bird tickets became available for sale on Jan. 22 and that pricing continues until Feb. 9. Visit tedxidahofalls.com for more information.
