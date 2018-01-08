Two drivers extricated after bad two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

Share This

RIGBY — Two drivers were injured after slick roads contributed to a bad crash in rural Jefferson County Sunday.

Central Fire District and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at 3500 East 300 North at around 8:22 a.m., according to a Central Fire District news release.

Upon arrival at the scene it was determined both drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicles. After extrication, the drivers were handed off to Idaho Falls ambulance crews who transported them to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Both patients, who have not been identified, were in stable condition at the time they were transported.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, but slick road conditions and speed are said to have been factors.

Courtesy Central Fire District

Courtesy Central Fire District

Courtesy Central Fire District

Courtesy Central Fire District