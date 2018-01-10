UPDATE: Two women hospitalized after crash near Beachs Corner in Bonneville County

AMMON — Two woman were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with unknown injuries after a head-on crash Wednesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls EMS responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of U.S. Highway 26 and Idaho Highway 43 around 2:31 p.m.

Polce reports show Wanda Hughes, 76, of Idaho Falls, was driving northbound on SH43 in a 2015 Ford Explorer. Hughes swerved into the southbound lane and struck Lesa Rapp, 55, of Idaho Falls, who was driving southbound on SH33 in a 2013 Honda Accord.

Both Hughes and Rapp were wearing seatbelts. Authorities say the vehicles collided head on. Both were severely damaged.

The nature and extent of both driver’s injuries are unknown.

US 26 was blocked for approximately one hour.

Courtesy Christopher Newell

Courtesy Kerry Hammon