UPDATE: Road now open after semi hauling hay slams into train

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

On Jan. 2, at approximately 2:53 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a semi vs train injury crash on SH33 at milepost 62, just east of the Sage Port of Entry.

Zakary M. Shurtliff, 21, of Hamer, was driving eastbound on SH33. When he approached milepost 62, the train was already crossing and Shurtliff collided with the rear box car. Shurtliff had minor injuries.

Shurtliff was wearing a seatbelt.

SH 33 is blocked from about the Sage Port of Entry to milepost 70.75.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Department of Transportation.

This crash is under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY

REXBURG — A semi truck carrying bales of hay was involved in a train crash Tuesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 33 west of Rexburg.

The highway is closed between Old Highway 91 and 2000 South while authorities are on the scene.

Multiple bales spilled onto the road and the semi truck received significant front-end damage.

Idaho State Police report at least one person suffered minor injuries.

EastIdahoNews.com will post new details when we receive them.