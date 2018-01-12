UPDATED: At least 1 person taken to hospital following Idaho Falls crash

UPDATE:

Idaho Falls Police say the Mustang never made contact with the power pole but it appeared that way because the car was parked fairly close to the pole.

The damage from the Mustang came from it being rear-ended by another vehicle.

The man who was transported to EIRMC complained of shoulder pain, but he is not suffering from life-threatening injuries.

IFPD will continue to investigate the crash.

Original Story:

IDAHO FALLS — Police responded to South Yellowstone Highway and Sunnyside Road Friday afternoon after two vehicles were involved in a crash.

The wreck occurred around 12:45 p.m. and involved a Ford Mustang and a sedan. Witnesses say the driver of the Mustang crashed into a power pole.

Airbags in both cars deployed, according to police, and one man was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance. His condition is unknown.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Holly Cook says distracted driving likely played a role in the crash.

EastIdahoNews.com will post additional information as we receive it.