Large structure fire at salvage yard in Pocatello

CHUBBUCK — Pocatello Fire Department officials report there is a fire at U Pull Auto Parts along U.S. Highway 30 and Philbin Road near Chubbuck.

The fire was reported at about 1:15 p.m. The Idaho State Journal reports a building at the salvage yard as well as tires and other parts are all burning.

Firefighters from both Chubbuck and Pocatello are on the scene.

Several roads in the area have been closed, including parts of US 30 and Philbin Road.

Smoke can be seen for miles.

KPVI will update this story as more details become available.

This article was originally published by KPVI. It is used here with permission.