BYU-Idaho announces spring entertainment concert schedule

The following is a news release from Brigham Young University-Idaho.

REXBURG — The Center Stage Performing Arts Series at Brigham Young University-Idaho has announced its Spring Semester lineup that ranges from a popular Brazilian guitarist to a comic illusionist.

“There’s something for everyone,” said Don Sparhawk, coordinator of Center Stage. “We will start the season with ‘The Great Kaplan’ and end with our Education Week concert featuring Lexi Walker.”

The Great Kaplan will be performed April 26 and 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kirkham Auditorium.

“It’s been several years since Dave Kaplan has been on campus,” Sparhawk said. “This is great family entertainment that captures the imagination of everyone from kids to college students.”

Singer Nathan Pacheco will perform a solo show May 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium. Pacheco performed at the annual BYU-Idaho Christmas concert two years ago and is returning for a solo performance.

After an absence of two years, guitarist Diego Figueiredo will return to campus for a concert on May 11 at 7:30 p.m. the Kirkham Auditorium.

Illusionist Mike Super, who was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent,” will perform shows at 6 and 8:30 p.m. on May 18 in the Kirkham Auditorium.

A new sacred music work commissioned by BYU-Idaho and written by retired BYU music professor David Sargent will be premiered in two free concerts on June 8 and 9 in the Barrus Concert Hall. The same concert will be presented June 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City.

Singer and actor Dallyn Bayles will be the special guest of the annual Patriots and Pioneers concert June 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center. The concert will feature more than 200 students, including university choirs and the Symphony Band.

Teenage singer Lexi Walker, who performed in last year’s Christmas concert at BYU-Idaho, will return for her own show as part of Education Week. The concert will be Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m. in the Hart Auditorium.

A free brochure listing all performing arts events at BYU-Idaho is available at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office and the Rexburg Chamber of Commerce or by calling 208-496-2000. Detailed information can also be found on the Center Stage website at byui.edu/centerstage. Community season tickets featuring a 25 percent discount are also available.

Here is more detailed information about each event:

The Great Kaplan

Thursday and Friday, April 26 and 27

7:30 p.m., Kirkham Auditorium

David Kaplan plays The Great Kaplan, an earnest vaudeville performer, who while just trying to do a good show, inexplicably gets caught in the crosshairs of the universe. As his world seemingly crumbles, he manages to accidentally levitate a bowling ball, juggle furniture, perform uncommon feats of prestidigitation, and play melodies on a concert balloon, turkey baster and his great-grandfather’s ukulele. Kaplan’s numerous awards include the first-place medal at the Canton Battle of Magicians, the coveted “People’s Choice” award at the 2006 International Brotherhood of Magicians Convention, and in 2010 he was awarded the Mandrake d’Or in Paris.

Tickets go on sale April 9. $6 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for general public.

Nathan Pacheco

Friday, May 4

7:30 p.m., Hart Auditorium

Nathan Pacheco will return to BYU-Idaho to perform his own solo concert. Nathan last performed on campus at the 2016 Christmas concert along with David Archuleta. The classically trained tenor has a passion for reaching out and uplifting people through music. He has been featured prominently in broadcasts with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, Katherine Jenkins and Yanni. His debut album Nathan Pacheco was released in 2012 by Disney Pearl, and his second album Nathan Pacheco II was released on Valentine’s Day 2015.

Tickets go on sale April 16. $8 for BYU-Idaho students, $16 for general public. $16 extra for preshow dinner at 6 p.m.

Diego Figueiredo

Friday, May 11

7:30 p.m., Kirkham Auditorium

Diego Figueiredo, who was last at BYU-Idaho in 2016, is considered one of the most talented guitar players in the world today. He keeps the tradition of Brazilian music alive, and at the same time can be extremely modern and innovative. Diego is the winner of several important competitions, including the Montreux Jazz Competition and the VISA Prize. Diego has released 23 albums to date, three DVDs and several instructional books. His music is a fusion of jazz, bossa nova and classical. Diego’s unique interpretations, along with his phenomenal technique and emotion, have created an explosion of adoring fans and concertgoers. Diego has performed in more than 40 countries around the world. Tickets go on sale April 23. $6 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for general public.

Mike Super

Friday, May 18

6 and 8:30 p.m., Kirkham Auditorium

Mike Super’s life has been characterized by an obsession and passion for illusion. Mike’s ever-growing popularity has garnered him many prestigious awards and honors, including being the only illusionist in history to win a live magic competition on a primetime U.S. network television. His other accomplishments include being named Entertainer of the Year, Best Performing Artist of the Year, and Best Novelty Performer of the Year. He was also voted America’s Favorite Mystifier on NBC’s hit TV show “Phenomenon” and was a finalist on “America’s Got Talent.” Whether it is through television, stage or simply one on one, Mike’s personality and humor reaches out and enchants the public.

Tickets go on sale April 30. $6 for BYU-Idaho students, $12 for general public.

From the Sermons of Jesus Christ

A new sacred music work by David Sargent

Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9

7:30 p.m., Barrus Concert Hall

This year’s Sacred Music Series concert will feature a new sacred work composed by retired BYU music professor David Sargent. The oratorio will feature the BYU-Idaho Symphony Orchestra and choirs, under the direction of Randall Kempton. Commissioned by BYU-Idaho, From the Sermons of Jesus Christ is based on scriptures from Isaiah, Matthew, Mark, John and Third Nephi. Beginning with Christ’s announcement to Isaiah of His identity as the Savior, the movements highlight a number of His best-known sermons. Sargent says, “In these difficult and challenging times, it is a great blessing to know that our Savior is watching over us and providing a way for us to return to Him.” The program will also be performed in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Saturday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m.

Free tickets available April 30.

Richard Elliott

Wednesday, June 13

7:30 p.m., Barrus Concert Hall

Richard Elliott, principal Tabernacle organist in Salt Lake City, will perform a concert on the Ruffatti organ in the Barrus Concert Hall. Elliott will perform works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Marcel Dupré, Max Reger, and John Weaver. He earned a bachelor of music degree from the Curtis Institute and master’s and doctoral degrees from the Eastman School of Music. He has been a Tabernacle organist since 1991.

Tickets go on sale April 30. Cost is $4 for BYU-Idaho students, $8 for general public.

Patriots and Pioneers

featuring special guest Dallyn Bayles

Saturday, June 30

7:30 p.m., BYU-Idaho Center

6 p.m., Preshow dinner in Manwaring Center Special Events Room

The BYU-Idaho Department of Music will present a major concert to celebrate American patriots and pioneers. Vocalist Dallyn Bayles will join more than 200 students, including the combined choirs and Symphony Band. Bayles is a professional actor, singer and recording artist from Green River, Utah. He has been a guest soloist with the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and portrayed Hyrum Smith in the feature films “Joseph Smith: The Prophet of the Restoration” and “Emma Smith: My Story.”

Tickets go on sale April 30. $6 for general public, $3 for BYU-Idaho students. $16 extra for preshow dinner at 6 p.m.

Lexi Walker

Education Week Concert

Friday, August 3

7:30 p.m., Hart Auditorium

At just 16 years old, Lexi Walker will capture your heart with her magical voice and delightful personality. As a Sony recording artist, her explosive young career has included performances with Kristen Chenoweth, The Piano Guys, and Lindsey Stirling. She has opened shows for international tenor sensation Alfie Boe, country mega star Clint Black, and Tony-award winning vocalist Idina Menzel. She’s had viral videos of the national anthem, “Let It Go,” and more recently, a medley from “Beauty and the Beast” with BYU Vocal Point. Based in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, Lexi looks forward to bringing beautiful arrangements of classic, timeless music to new audiences both close to home and around the world.

Tickets now on sale. $12 for general public, $6 for BYU-Idaho students. $5 discount for Education Week general public tickets.