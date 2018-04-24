Car dealership donating over $13K to Community Food Basket

IDAHO FALLS — Wackerli Subaru will present a check for over $13,000 to The Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls this week.

The Subaru dealership is one of hundreds across the country donating a combined $21.8 million to national and local charities as part of the the 2017 ‘Share the Love’ event. Held at the end of each year, the event donates $250 for every new Subaru vehicle sold or leased to the customer’s choice of charities. Each Subaru retailer selected a hometown charity from their local community to support.

Steve Wackerli and Wackerli Subaru employees chose The Community Food Basket and will present a check for $13,184 Thursday at 2 p.m. at Wackerli Subaru.

“At Subaru of America, we share a passion with our retailers and Subaru owners for positively impacting local communities nationwide, and nowhere is that more evident than through our annual Share the Love event,” said Alan Bethke, senior vice president of marketing, Subaru of America, Inc.

Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls served 11,357 families with emergency food provisions in 2017, and a total of 45,065 individuals, including 19,187 children under 17.

This year’s donations from United States Subaru dealerships, along with a match of more than $2 million from Subaru retailers, brings the grand total amount donated throughout the life of the ‘Share the Love’ program to more than $118 million.