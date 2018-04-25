D91 officials warn of ‘unsubstantiated threat’ found in bathroom stall

IDAHO FALLS — School officials are being cautious about an “unsubstantiated threat” written on a bathroom stall at Skyline High School a few weeks ago.

On Tuesday night, Idaho Falls School District 91 sent a message to all parents and patrons informing them about graffiti in a bathroom stall that read: “April 25. I am ‘shooting’ up”. Although the meaning of the message is unclear, school administrators immediately reported the graffiti to the Idaho Falls Police Department.

“We know that with recent incidents, social media postings with information from uninformed sources have greatly raised concerns and anxieties about school safety so we wanted to share this information with Skyline parents,” Director of Secondary Education Sarah Sanders said in the message. “We take precautions every day to minimize risks and mitigate dangers in our schools. (On April 25) those precautions will continue to be in effect at Skyline High School and out of an abundance of caution, we will also increase supervision by staff and police.”

No other details were available regarding the incident.

The school district is asking parents to hold off calling the school about this issue so staff can concentrate on students. Any additional information will be sent to the public using the district’s messaging system.

New legislation that went into effect on March 23 in Idaho makes any threat that disrupts school activities a misdemeanor crime.

“This is a good opportunity to discuss these types of threats written on restroom walls, made on social media, etc. with your child so if they hear or see anything they report it,” Sanders said.