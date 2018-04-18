Dispatchers, deputies to be honored for saving man at gun club

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Sheriff’s Office will be honoring two dispatchers and two deputies after they helped save a man suffering from a heart attack.

On April 7 at 9:20 a.m., the Bingham County 911 Center received a call that Bruce Thompson had gone down at the Cedar Hills Gun Club. Thompson had a widow maker heart attack, according to his doctor, and less than five percent of people survive this type of heart attack.

Dispatchers Kourtney Grisham and Samantha Cuttlers helped with the call and Cpl. Jeremy Hook and Deputy Josh Eaton responded to the scene.

People at the club started CPR on Thompson and when the two deputies arrived, they took over CPR until the ambulance arrived and transported Thompson to the hospital.

Thompson walked into the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and asked Sheriff Craig Rowland to honor the dispatcher and deputies for their service. He told Rowland that officers and dispatchers are often not recognized for their service and he wanted something done.

Rowland plans to honor the employees next week.