FBI searching for missing Montana woman

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help in finding a 25-year-old Montana woman who went missing nearly six months ago in November 2017.

Danielle Diamond, of Bozeman, Montana, may have been seen in the Salt Lake City area sometime in April, though the sighting has not yet been confirmed, according to Sandra Yi Barker, public affairs specialist for the FBI Salt Lake City Division.

Diamond may have passed through Salt Lake City on her way to Denver where she spent the 2017 summer months in various homeless shelters, according to Yi. KSL.com reports Diamond has previously traveled to Texas and Colorado, but was last seen before her disappearance at the public library in Bozeman.

Diamond was born in Nevada.

She was transient at the time of her disappearance and did not have a car or phone, Yi said. She was last seen wearing brown sweatpants and a multi-colored beanie-style hat. She may have a bag filled with clothes and essential items.

She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 135 to 140 pounds. She is white with brown hair and has a tattoo on her neck of a Mayan rune that is circular and approximately 2 inches in diameter. She also has a tattoo on her back.

The Salt Lake City FBI created a tip line for the case and encourages anyone with any information about Diamond’s whereabouts to call 801-579-6187.