Four hour standoff ends with man in custody

Share This

POCATELLO — A situation at an apartment complex at 1901 South 4th Avenue reached a peaceful resolution just before midnight.

A man wanted on several warrants by the Pocatello Police Department was seen in the area just before 8 p.m. When confronted, police say he barricaded himself with two other people in apartment No. 13.

After several hours of unsuccessful negotiations, KPVI reports officers entered the unit to arrest the perpetrator. His name has not been released.

One woman was struck by the door when it was breached but was cleared by the paramedics.

Police want to thank neighbors for avoiding the situation.

Additional details are expected to be released Sunday.