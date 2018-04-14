Free childhood immunization clinic to be held in Idaho Falls Tuesday

The following is a news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health.

IDAHO FALLS – Eastern Idaho Public Health (EIPH) in partnership with the Eastern Idaho Immunization Coalition will be holding a FREE (no out-of-pocket cost) immunization clinic on Tuesday, April 17 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. The free immunization clinic is open to all children ages 18 years and younger who are in need of immunizations.

What: Free Immunization Clinic

Date: Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Time: 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Place: Eastern Idaho Public Health, 1250 Hollipark Drive, Idaho Falls

Who: All children ages 18 years and younger in need of immunizations

Appointments: Appointments are required – call (208) 533-3235 to schedule

The National Immunization Survey indicates Idaho’s immunization rates are among the lowest in the country. As of 2016, only 74-percent of 3-year-olds have received the entire series of CDC recommended vaccines. Several schools in southeast Idaho have average vaccination rates as low as 60-percent. Immunizations protect children from diseases, such as measles and whooping cough, which can cause serious and sometimes permanent health problems. Most of the diseases we vaccinate against are rare in this country due to the success of immunization programs. However, outbreaks are occurring more frequently in recent years because of falling immunization rates.

Boosting Idaho’s immunization rate and protecting children are top priorities of EIPH and the Eastern Idaho Immunization Coaltion.

“Apart from the provision of clean water, vaccines have had a more profound effect on world health, especially of children, than any other public health measure,” University of Oxford Child and Health Professor E. Richard Moxon states.

Foreign travel immunizations are not included in the free clinic. EIPH will be billing insurance and Medicaid. However, there will be no out-of-pocket expense for participants. Please bring your immunization card with you to the free clinic.