Idaho Falls declares Saturday as Pay It Forward Day

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — Mayor Rebecca Casper and the City of Idaho Falls are joining with Bonneville County and local businesses on Saturday, April 28th to promote simple acts of kindness within the community as part of the international “Pay It Forward Day” effort.

Organizers of the effort encourage people to look for simple, random ways they can do something kind for members of the community. Paying for a meal for a stranger, carrying out the trash for a neighbor, offering a kind word, compliment or even just a smile can brighten a day. While April 28th is the official day to focus on ding acts of kindness, organizers hope that the effort will continue for much longer.

Event organizer Susan Stucki got the idea to join the international “Pay It Forward Day” effort after having a stranger pay for her meal when she was going through a difficult time in her own life. She was so moved by the simple act, she decided to try and encourage others to participate in the movement as well.

“When Susan approached my office, I thought it was a really great idea,” said Mayor Casper. “Idaho Falls is made up of thousands of caring, wonderful people who do simple acts of kindness every day. This just gives us a particular opportunity to focus on the little things like helping our neighbors or mowing someone’s lawn. Imagine what life would be like if we were all just a little kinder even for one day.”

The mayor is encouraging city employees and Idaho Falls residents to participate in the event and issued a proclamation to commemorate the effort naming April 28, 2018 at “Pay I t Forward Day” in Idaho Falls.