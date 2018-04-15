Idaho Falls teen killed in motorcycle crash in Utah, authorities say

MOAB, Utah — The young man killed in a motorcycle crash in Kane Creek Friday has been identified as a 15-year-old from Idaho.

San Juan County Sheriff Rick Eldredge said Truette Rhoda, of Idaho Falls, was visiting Utah with his dad when the accident happened.

Rhoda was traveling in a group of about 20 motorcycles, going about 40 to 50 mph on a dirt road, when he missed a turn, Eldredge said. He went off the road and slid roughly 80 to 100 feet through rocks.

First responders arrived at the scene of the accident about 1:20 p.m. and found Rhoda critically injured, being assisted by off-duty medical providers.

Rhoda was transported to the hospital, where hospital staff tried to save him using “every possible lifesaving intervention,” according to Grand County Emergency Medical Services. However, the teen later died from his injuries.

“Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn for this family. Thank you to everyone involved who did all that we could,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Rhoda family members cover funeral expenses.