UPDATE: IFFD removes fallen street light

Share This

UPDATE: Crews removed a street light that fell near the entrance of Freeman Park.

Idaho Falls Power spokeswoman Joelyn Hansen says the street light toppled over on some restrooms. The wooden pole was beginning to rot at the base and fell over.

No damage or injuries have been reported.

That section of the road was blocked earlier while crews were working. Hansen says crews have cleared the area and the road is now open to traffic.

A new light will be installed Wednesday.

Original Story:

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Fire Department is investigating a broken power line on Science Center Dr. in Idaho Falls.

IFFD spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com a power line is down near Freeman Park and Science Center Dr.

The section of the road has apparently been blocked to traffic.

Crews responded just before 1 p.m. They are still trying to determine the cause.

We will post more information when it is available.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.