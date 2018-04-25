ISU to confer over 2,500 degrees and certificates at Commencement

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO — A total of 2,427 graduates will receive 2,566 degrees and certificates during Idaho State University’s spring commencement ceremonies, which will begin at 10 a.m. May 5 in Holt Arena.

One hundred thirty-two students will receive multiple certificates and/or degrees.

The breakdown of graduates includes 43 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, eight Doctor of Education degrees, four Doctor of Arts degrees, six Doctor of Audiology degrees, 17 Doctor of Nursing Practice degrees, 25 Doctor of Physical Therapy degrees, 69 Doctor of Pharmacy degrees, six Educational Specialist degrees, 462 master’s degrees, 39 certificates, 1,208 bachelor’s degrees, 447 associate degrees, and 232 certificates from the College of Technology.

Faculty members to be recognized with Distinguished Teacher, Service and Researcher awards will be announced.

Alumni Professional Achievement Award recipients for 2018 are: William Olson, Boise, College of Arts and Letters ­– Fine Arts and Humanities; Janice Jean, Pocatello, College of Arts and Letters – Social and Behavioral Sciences; Patrick Woodward, Columbus, Ohio, College of Science and Engineering – Natural and Physical Sciences; Kevin Miller, Pocatello, College of Technology; Edward Snell, Pocatello, College of Pharmacy; Ron Watters, Pocatello, College of Education; Michael McGrane, Eagle, Nursing; Casey Dye, Rexburg, Kasiska Division of Health Sciences; Brent Phillips, Rapid City, South Dakota, College of Business; David Gates, Pocatello, Graduate School; and Jeff Andrews, Inkom, College of Science and Engineering – Engineering.

Outstanding Student Award recipients for 2018 are: Heather Walser, hometown Warwick Rhode Island, College of Pharmacy; Jessalynn Dee Garnett, from Jerome, School of Nursing; Larinda Nichols, Soda Springs, master’s candidate; Doug Colman, Alamosa, Colorado, doctoral candidate; Casetin Wade Lybbert, Lewiston, College of Arts and Letters – Arts and Humanities; Jillian Christiansen, Meridian, College of Arts and Letters – Social and Behavioral Sciences; Kenneth Powell, Jerome, College of Technology; Benjamin Poulter, Pocatello, College of Science and Engineering – Natural and Physical Sciences; Malcolm E. Tencate, Boise, College of Science and Engineering – Engineering; Jessica Downes, Pocatello, Division of Health Sciences; Brianna Gibson, Twin Falls, College of Education; Daniel Ortiz Flores, Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, College of Business.

ISU student Tara Cluff will perform the national anthem. The faculty mace will be placed by the 2018 Distinguished Teacher. Colonel F. Paul Briggs, president of the ISU Alumni Association, will welcome alumni. The institutional reader is Tim Richardson.

Idaho State University President Arthur C. Vailas will greet the audience and confer the degrees. ISU Executive Vice President and Provost for academic affairs Laura Woodworth-Ney will recognize the distinguished faculty. Associated Students of ISU President Jessica Sargent will deliver remarks. Presentation of graduates will be by the University deans.

The “Alma Mater Hymn” will be performed by an ISU Department of Music student ensemble.

A reception for graduates and their guests will follow the ceremony on the floor of Holt Arena. Interpreting service for people with hearing disabilities will be provided by the Idaho State University Disabilities Services.

Graduates are encouraged to share their memories on social media at #isugrads.

More information on commencement is available here.