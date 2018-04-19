Leadership changes in several rural school districts

ROCKLAND — Rockland School District 382 has a new superintendent.

Driggs Elementary School principal Greg Larson will fill the position on July 1, the district posted on its website Wednesday.

Larson will replace Chester Bradshaw, who will become Sugar-Salem School District 322’s superintendent on July 1.

Larson, who has also worked as an assistant principal and teacher in the Utah-based Tooele School District, said the move will bring him closer to family members in Rockland.

“I’m also grateful for the opportunity to get a chance to work with the people there,” he said.

Trustees selected three finalists from a pool of 14 applicants, the district said. The other finalists were Rockland special education teacher Janet Lish and Steve Miller, a curriculum director in Wyoming-based Sublette County School District.

Rockland is located in southern Idaho, roughly 40 miles southwest of Pocatello.

This article was originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on April 18. It is used here with permission.